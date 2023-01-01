GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.57. 8,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,857,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.0% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 420,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,622,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in GoodRx by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,163,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 359,632 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.