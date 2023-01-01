GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 8,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,857,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $6,754,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 34.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

