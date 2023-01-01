Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $592.80

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $592.80, but opened at $605.00. Graham shares last traded at $603.31, with a volume of 30 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $622.92 and its 200 day moving average is $587.57.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Graham Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Graham by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Graham by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

