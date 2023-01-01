Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 209 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,807,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $237.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $353.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

