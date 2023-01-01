Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $112.64 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.87.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

