Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSX opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.