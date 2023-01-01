Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.