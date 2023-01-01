Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 128 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $546.40 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $805.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

