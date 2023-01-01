Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 459 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in General Mills by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in General Mills by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GIS opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

