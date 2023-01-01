Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,365 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

