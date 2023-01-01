Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,427 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $129.52 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.