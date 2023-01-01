Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYY stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.45.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

