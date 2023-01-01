Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.37. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

