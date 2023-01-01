Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.21 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.