Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ONEQ stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.



Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.



