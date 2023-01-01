Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $294.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

