Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

