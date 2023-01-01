Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

NYSE MP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

