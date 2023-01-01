Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.