Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,035 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,302,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 561,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 257,212 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of CIBR opened at $38.71 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
