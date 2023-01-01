Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 0.9 %

SRE opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

