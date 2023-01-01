Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

IJJ opened at $100.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

