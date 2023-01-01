Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

