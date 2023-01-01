Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $585,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,738,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

