Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $511,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.33 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.76.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

