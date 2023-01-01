Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

