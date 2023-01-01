Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $700,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $410,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,352 shares of company stock worth $46,192,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $128.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $388.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.85.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.