Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 23.9% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 106,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 47.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 336,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8 %

HUN stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

