Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after buying an additional 131,091 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 330,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 855,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 277,725 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.04 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

