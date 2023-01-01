Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after purchasing an additional 686,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 211,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $40.90 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

