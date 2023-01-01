Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,794,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.