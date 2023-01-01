Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $152.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

