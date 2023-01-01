Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

