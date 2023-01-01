Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

