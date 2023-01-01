Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $320.38 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.