Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

