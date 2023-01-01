Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 837 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Boston Properties by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 104,496 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BXP opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.24.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

