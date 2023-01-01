Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $105.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $160.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.70 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

