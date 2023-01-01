Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

REMX stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77.

