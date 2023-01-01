Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,529 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.