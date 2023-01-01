Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 14,707 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

