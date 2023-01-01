Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $156.95 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

