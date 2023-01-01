Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.73 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

