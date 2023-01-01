Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 451 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

