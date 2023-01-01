Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 519 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 226,132 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 257,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $55.89.

