Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 576 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.57. The firm has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

