Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

