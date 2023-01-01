Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 82 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $388.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $658.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.86. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.19, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

