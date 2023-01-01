Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,032 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EELV stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

