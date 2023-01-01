Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6,968.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 330,675 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 815.5% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RGI opened at $178.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $200.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.